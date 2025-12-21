Some are trying to create anarchy in the country: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has warned party leaders and activists to remain vigilant, saying the days ahead will not be easy. Anarchy has begun in different parts of the country, and some are trying to create disorder. Everyone must stay alert, he said.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks today, Sunday afternoon while speaking online as the chief guest at the inauguration of a digital memorial for the July martyrs at the Shaheed Titu Auditorium in Edward Park, Bogura municipality.
The BNP acting chairperson said, “Shaheed Osman Hadi was on the path of democracy. He was a candidate who believed in democratic and electoral politics. If we are to honour Shaheed Hadi, the July martyrs and fighters, and the martyrs and fighters of 1971, then we must have one clear goal, to establish peace for the people of this country, to work for the country, and to move the nation forward. Our aim and purpose must be one, work to build the country, Bangladesh comes first.”
Referring to the successes of two BNP leaders in running the state in the past, Tarique Rahman said BNP founder martyred president Ziaur Rahman rescued the country from the brink of destruction. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, he said, saved the country from autocracy in 1991 and gradually steered it from the edge of ruin towards development.
“We have once again been given an opportunity,” he added. “We must build a healthcare system for nearly 200 million (20 crore) people, create a quality education system for future generations, ensure employment for young people, and ensure that women do not fall behind. We must work so that women are educated and able to stand on a strong economic footing. The country’s economic condition is not good. We must work hard to bring the country back from the brink of destruction.”
Calling for unity among all, Tarique Rahman said, “There is much work ahead. Those who believe in democracy, whether they are BNP leaders and activists or those of other parties must all remain united.”
Among others, BNP chairperson’s advisers AKM Mahbubur Rahman and Helaluzzaman Talukder, former district BNP president Saiful Islam, former district BNP convener and BNP candidate for Bogura-5 Golam Md Siraj, BNP candidate for Bogura-1 and central committee member Kazi Rafiqul Islam, and BNP candidate for Bogura-4 and district BNP acting secretary Mosharraf Hossain also addressed the programme chaired by Bogura district BNP president Rezaul Karim.