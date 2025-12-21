Some are trying to create anarchy in the country: Tarique Rahman

The BNP acting chairperson said, “Shaheed Osman Hadi was on the path of democracy. He was a candidate who believed in democratic and electoral politics. If we are to honour Shaheed Hadi, the July martyrs and fighters, and the martyrs and fighters of 1971, then we must have one clear goal, to establish peace for the people of this country, to work for the country, and to move the nation forward. Our aim and purpose must be one, work to build the country, Bangladesh comes first.”

Referring to the successes of two BNP leaders in running the state in the past, Tarique Rahman said BNP founder martyred president Ziaur Rahman rescued the country from the brink of destruction. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, he said, saved the country from autocracy in 1991 and gradually steered it from the edge of ruin towards development.