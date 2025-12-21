Anti-people forces attacked Prothom Alo-Daily Star offices: Dr Kamal Hossain
Dr Kamal Hossain, Emeritus President of Gano Forum, has said that those who attacked the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are anti-people forces.
The prominent constitutional jurist made the remarks on Sunday afternoon while visiting the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar, which was reduced to ashes in an attack and arson. Kamal Hossain is one of the principal drafters of the Constitution of Bangladesh.
Following the death of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, a vested interest group allegedly carried out a planned attack late Thursday night on the offices of Prothom Alo at Karwan Bazar and The Daily Star on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue.
Dr Kamal Hossain said it is clear that those responsible for the attack are anti-people forces, because these newspapers have consistently played a role in favor of the people. He also criticised the government’s silence, calling it condemnable.
Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Gano Forum’s emeritus president said the public must remain vigilant against these anti-people forces and unite to resist them.
Gano Forum Acting President Subrata Chowdhury described the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star as outrageous. He said that 54 years after independence, it is shocking that the country’s two leading dailies were attacked in the name of “Tawhidi Janata.” He said they were deeply saddened and shocked by the incident, and that the entire nation is shocked. In his view, such forces have repeatedly attacked Bangladesh on its path toward democratic transition, both in the past and now again.
Under one pretext or another, they have continued such activities.
Subrata Chowdhury also said attacks on cultural organisations have already begun. He asserted that the people of Bangladesh will never accept these dark forces, and that through protest and resistance, the people will bring about their defeat.
He expressed hope that Prothom Alo, as in the past, will once again work as the mouthpiece of the people to secure their rights and awaken the nation.
Gano Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman said that the attackers came from Shahbag after making announcements and then carried out the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Gano Forum considers this attack a major threat to free thought and independent journalism. He said the government has remained silent from the very beginning, which Gano Forum condemns.
They have urged the government to quickly identify the perpetrators, bring them under the law, and ensure exemplary punishment.