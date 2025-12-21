Anti-people forces attacked Prothom Alo-Daily Star offices: Dr Kamal Hossain

Dr Kamal Hossain, Emeritus President of Gano Forum, has said that those who attacked the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are anti-people forces.

The prominent constitutional jurist made the remarks on Sunday afternoon while visiting the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar, which was reduced to ashes in an attack and arson. Kamal Hossain is one of the principal drafters of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

Following the death of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, a vested interest group allegedly carried out a planned attack late Thursday night on the offices of Prothom Alo at Karwan Bazar and The Daily Star on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue.

Dr Kamal Hossain said it is clear that those responsible for the attack are anti-people forces, because these newspapers have consistently played a role in favor of the people. He also criticised the government’s silence, calling it condemnable.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Gano Forum’s emeritus president said the public must remain vigilant against these anti-people forces and unite to resist them.