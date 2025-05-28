Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam walks out of jail

Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, who was acquitted by the Appellate Division from a death sentence in a case filed for crimes against humanity, has been released from jail.

According to Dhaka Central Jail’s jailer AKM Masum, the Jamaat leader walked free at 9:05 am on Wednesday, after verification of the release order and other relevant documents.

Azharul was warmly received by party leaders and activists at the jail gate, marking the end of nearly 13 years in prison.