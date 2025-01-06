101 demonstrations in Dhaka city in five months by ‘deprived’, ‘victims of disparity’

Dhaka residents nowadays grapple with fears as to which roads are going to be blocked today in what demand. Everyday Dhaka’s busy intersections are blocked here and there with some demands. Most of those demonstrators present themselves as ‘deprived’ or ‘victims of disparity’.

Some of the demonstrators take to streets with specific ‘banners’ while some don’t carry any banners. On 26 August, hundreds of rickshaw pullers blocked roads in Shahbagh area without any announcement, demanding that battery-run rickshaws cannot run in the city.

Besides Shahbagh, the rickshaw pullers took to streets in some other areas of the city too. They didn’t have any banners but their main demand was ban of battery-run rickshaws from the city.

Around two and half months later on 19 November, battery-run rickshaw drivers took up a movement protesting against a directive of the High Court. They blocked different roads. On 21 November, the demonstrators engaged in clashes with law enforcers in Mohakhali on 21 November. However, they were successful in the end, securing permission to run their vehicles in alleys of the city. However, the battery-run rickshaws still ply on main city roads.

In the latest incident, blocking of streets took place on Sunday. Suddenly on that day, owners and drivers of CNG auto rickshaws registered to ply in Dhaka district (outside the city) blocked the main road in front of Officers’ Club in Moghbazar. This sudden blockade caused sufferings to Dhaka commuters.

They left the road after blocking it for about an hour. The programme was held under the banner of Dhaka District CNG Autorickshaw Owners-Workers Welfare Society.

After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in the student led uprising, many professional organisations, students, workers, and people from different classes and professions have started movements one after another with their demands ranging from logical to irrational. As the demonstrators block roads as part of their protests, the traffic jam problems in Dhaka worsens and people's suffering increases. The government’s operation is also being disrupted due to these demonstrations.