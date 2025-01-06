101 demonstrations in Dhaka city in five months by ‘deprived’, ‘victims of disparity’
Dhaka residents nowadays grapple with fears as to which roads are going to be blocked today in what demand. Everyday Dhaka’s busy intersections are blocked here and there with some demands. Most of those demonstrators present themselves as ‘deprived’ or ‘victims of disparity’.
Some of the demonstrators take to streets with specific ‘banners’ while some don’t carry any banners. On 26 August, hundreds of rickshaw pullers blocked roads in Shahbagh area without any announcement, demanding that battery-run rickshaws cannot run in the city.
Besides Shahbagh, the rickshaw pullers took to streets in some other areas of the city too. They didn’t have any banners but their main demand was ban of battery-run rickshaws from the city.
Around two and half months later on 19 November, battery-run rickshaw drivers took up a movement protesting against a directive of the High Court. They blocked different roads. On 21 November, the demonstrators engaged in clashes with law enforcers in Mohakhali on 21 November. However, they were successful in the end, securing permission to run their vehicles in alleys of the city. However, the battery-run rickshaws still ply on main city roads.
In the latest incident, blocking of streets took place on Sunday. Suddenly on that day, owners and drivers of CNG auto rickshaws registered to ply in Dhaka district (outside the city) blocked the main road in front of Officers’ Club in Moghbazar. This sudden blockade caused sufferings to Dhaka commuters.
They left the road after blocking it for about an hour. The programme was held under the banner of Dhaka District CNG Autorickshaw Owners-Workers Welfare Society.
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in the student led uprising, many professional organisations, students, workers, and people from different classes and professions have started movements one after another with their demands ranging from logical to irrational. As the demonstrators block roads as part of their protests, the traffic jam problems in Dhaka worsens and people's suffering increases. The government’s operation is also being disrupted due to these demonstrations.
Prothom Alo has gathered information about at least 101 movements, big and small, in the last 5 months. Among these, the movements of many organisations and groups are still ongoing. There are also movements under the banners of many organisations that did not exist at all. Several organisations have been sprouted just to make demands. Again, some have joined the movement without any banner or organisation.
After the fall of the Awami League government, the interim government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus took oath on 8 August. At that time, the law and order situation was fragile. When the interim government was trying to sort itself out a bit after taking charge in a chaotic situation, pressure on the government increased as logical and irrational movements sprung up one after another. This situation still persists.
In the early days after the formation of the interim government, the protesters used to gather in front of the Jamuna (State Guest House), the residence of the chief adviser, with various demands. Along with this, Shahbagh became another 'preferred' place for various protesters. The 'pressure' on Shahbagh has increased as no one can hold programs in front of the Jamuna due to the ban. Earlier, sometimes five-six organisations protested together in front of the Jamuna with various demands.
In mid-August, 14-15 organisations also started protests on the streets with various demands. For example, on 19 August, at least 17 organisations protested at various intersections in Dhaka. Some demanded permanent jobs, some demanded prevention of corruption, some were 'victims' of discrimination, and some were 'deprived'. People from different classes and professions took to the streets that day. Protests were held that day by blocking roads in various areas including Uttara, Shahbagh, Mirpur Road, Press Club, Secretariat, Rampura and Kakrail. Among them, women from the 'Tattha Apa' project blocked the road in front of the Jamuna and formed a human chain. That day, a group of dismissed members of the BDR, unable to find a place in front of the Press Club amid the crowd of various protesters, went to stand in front of the foreign ministry building on the opposite side.
Under the circumstance, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus sought cooperation from all while addressing the nation on 25 August. “Every day since I took office, rallies have been held at the secretariat, near my office and different parts of the city. I know you all have pent-up anger accumulated in the last 16 years. We understand that. If we are not allowed to work, all options to take care of your sorrows will be shut. I request you all to let us work. Please pass your demands to us in writing. We are not your opponents. We would definitely do what we can under our legal purview. But don’t obstruct our work by besieging us,” Yunus said.
But the demonstrations blocking roads did not just stop there. The ongoing movements include two opposing groups of government officials. One of the demonstrator groups consists of current and former members of the administration cadre while the other consists of officers from 25 cadres sans administration. The officials of 25 cadres under the banner of ‘Inter-Cadre Discrimination Elimination Council’ have been demanding abolition of quota system in deputy secretary post, assignment of secretaries from among their own cadre officers and ensuring equal rights for all cadre officers.
The Public Administration Reforms Commission has recently announced that it will recommend keeping a 50 per cent quota for the administration cadre and 50 per cent for other cadres in the promotion to the post of deputy secretary. After this announcement, former and current officials of the administration cadre have demanded the resignation or removal of the head of the Public Administration Reforms Commission, Abdul Mueed Chowdhury. They have announced tougher programmes if the demand is not met.
One of the ongoing movements demands increasing the age limit for entering government service to 35. Although the movement has been going on for several years on the same demand, a section of job seekers started a vigorous movement on this demand from 15 August. On 30 September, the protesters organised a protest and tried to stand in front of the official residence of the chief adviser. At that time, the police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them. Later, on 23 October, a notification was issued raising the age limit for entering government service to 32. But the demonstrators rejected this decision and continued the movement.
Addressing a programme in Dhaka on 28 December, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul said people from different professions are making various demands but all these are demands of individual and group levels. None are bringing the issues related to the state.
The adviser said 30 per cent of the time of the ministry has been wasted dealing with these coterie demands. “Even the persons whom I knew all my life to be a beneficiary of Awami League now come and complain they were deprived.”
Demos under different banners
Lower tier police officers started a 13-point demand including ending disparity between higher and lower tier officials. Meanwhile Ansar members launched a movement on 13 August demanding regularization of their jobs. The Ansar members laid siege to the secretariat from morning to evening on 25 August. At that night, Ansar members clashed with members of Anti Discrimination Student Movement in front of secretariat building.
In the last four and a half months, the employees who were recruited in various government projects on a temporary basis have been the most active in the movement. They are demanding regularisation of their jobs. Employees of at least 10 such organisations have taken up the movement demanding that their jobs be made permanent. There are also opposing demands. Two organisations demonstrated demanding that the jobs of those who were temporarily appointed in government projects not be made permanent. Apart from this, people who were dismissed from various organisations or forces have also been seen taking up the movement. Among them, members dismissed in the BDR killings are also demanding restoration of their jobs. After the interim government took charge, various organisations have been seen taking to streets in demands including the release of the detainees from the 'Aynaghar', housing for all Dhaka University students, and finding out the reasons for the BDR killings. Members of the railway security force took up a movement demanding 11 points including risk allowances. Government officials and employees demonstrated under at least six other banners demanding an end to disparity in their jobs.
The organisations that have taken up the movement under the banner of professionals include the Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) Anti-Discrimination Movement, the railway security force's 11-point movement, the railway gatemen's Job rationalisation movement, the Anti-salary Discrimination Village Police Coordination Committee, the Bangladesh Secretariat Anti-Discrimination Employees' Organisation, the Union and Pourashava Digital Center Directors' Coordination Council, the Anti-Discrimination Nationalised Primary Teachers Coordination Council, the Government Employees' Demand Enforcement Unity Council, the Bangladesh Administrative Officer Implementation Unity Council, the Bangladesh Government Employees Coordination Council, the Anti-discrimination Survey Diploma Engineers Student-Professional Rights Implementation Council, the Anti-Discrimination Primary Teachers Coordination Council, the Secondary Education Officers' Welfare Association and the Bangladesh Secondary and Higher Education Government Officers and Employees' Welfare Association, the Independent Ebtedayi Madrasa Teachers' Coordination Committee, Victims of Discrimination of Delta Life Insurance Officers and Employees, and the Bangladesh Private College and Honors-Masters Teachers' Federation.
Readymade garments workers also took to the streets to realise different demands. Tea garden workers have been launching a movement demanding a pay hike. Bangladesh Sammilitpo Sankhyalaghu Jote’s movement against repression of minorities has been ongoing. Some other groups are also continuing movement in the same demand. Following the arrest of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote’s spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a lawyer was killed in Chattogram court premises in a clash demanding the Hindu monk’s release.
Also, some people have been taking to the streets under the banner of 'Inqilab Mancha' to press home three demands, including the cancellation of the Awami League's registration. On 22 December, the platform organised a sit-in program at Kakrail intersection.
Regarding the demands of various organisations under different banners, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the interim government's road transport and bridge advisor, told Prothom Alo that anyone can protest and launch a movement, but it is necessary to keep in mind that people's movement and economic activities are not affected. And before taking to the streets with any demands, the door to dialogue with the government should be kept open.
Movements of students
Not only professionals, students also took to the streets to realise various demands. Most notable of these movements is the demand for a separate university for students of seven affiliated colleges under Dhaka University. This movement originated back in 2017 and has been continuing since then. The students observed ‘blockade’ on 28 and 29 October. The demonstrators of the seven colleges suspended their movement following a meeting with advisers on 6 November. This movement is supposed to restart.
Those injured during the July-August movement also took to the streets on 13 November. They demonstrated in front of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) for around 14 hours.
Demonstrations took place over the demand of not holding the HSC examination as well as holding it. After the results were published with auto pass in some subjects, those who failed to clear the exams held a movement. Even incidents like breaking into the secretariat took place several times.
Asked about a slew of demonstrations over all sorts of demands, Jahangirnagar University’s retired professor Al Masud Hasanuzzaman told Prothom Alo that people could not press for their rational demands during an authoritarian government. They now feel that the mass uprising has opened a window for them to demonstrate for their demands. But there are many irrational demands too. There might be any conspiracy behind some of these movements. It is also felt that some quarters are trying to embarrass the government by waging movements.