11 Bangladeshis rescued from human trafficking syndicate in Malaysia

The Malaysian Immigration Department busted a human trafficking syndicate and rescued 11 Bangladeshis during a special operation in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night.

The syndicate was reportedly led by three Bangladeshi men.

The Malaysian authorities conducted a coordinated operation across three locations, leading to the arrest of three primary suspects, aged 35 to 38, and a 32-year-old Bangladeshi woman, reportedly the partner of one of the men.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed the successful rescue of 11 Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 30 and 38, who were reportedly victims of exploitation.