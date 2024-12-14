11 Bangladeshis rescued from human trafficking syndicate in Malaysia
The Malaysian Immigration Department busted a human trafficking syndicate and rescued 11 Bangladeshis during a special operation in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night.
The syndicate was reportedly led by three Bangladeshi men.
The Malaysian authorities conducted a coordinated operation across three locations, leading to the arrest of three primary suspects, aged 35 to 38, and a 32-year-old Bangladeshi woman, reportedly the partner of one of the men.
Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed the successful rescue of 11 Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 30 and 38, who were reportedly victims of exploitation.
“These individuals were trafficked and exploited for profit by the syndicate. Our operation led to the confiscation of 17 Bangladeshi passports, 20 mobile phones, RM800 in cash, US$800, and two vehicles,” said Zakaria in a statement issued on Friday.
The victims are currently under the care of the Immigration Department, pending further investigations.
The authorities believe that the syndicate was operating a highly organised network that exploited vulnerable individuals for monetary gain.
Zakaria reiterated the department’s commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring justice for victims.
Source: With inputs from Malaysian media