Nomination rejection order stayed: BNP’s Mobashwer Alam cleared to contest election

The High Court has stayed the decisions of the relevant returning officer and the election commission (EC) cancelling the nomination paper submitted by Mobashwer Alam Bhuiyan, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-nominated candidate for the Cumilla-10 constituency (Nangalkot and Lalmay upazilas).

At the same time, the court has directed the EC to accept his nomination paper.

Following a preliminary hearing on a writ petition filed by Mobashwer challenging the legality of the EC’s decision cancelling his nomination, a High Court bench comprising justice Rajik-al-Jalil and justice Md Anwarul Islam issued the order, along with a rule, on Sunday.