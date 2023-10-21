Ruling party men obstacle to discipline in transport sector: RSF

A section of the ruling party collects toll from the transport sector in the country. This group is the main obstacle to bringing discipline in the sector. A strong political will is needed to bring some order to the road transport sector of the country.

These observations were made at a press briefing titled ‘Public transport management in the country and review of road safety’ at ithe RSF office in the city’s Dhanmondi today.

Road Safety Foundation and Road Safety Watch.com jointly organised the press briefing marking the upcoming national road safety day on 22 October.

RSF’s chairman and Dhaka University’s sociology department professor IAM Mahbub Uddin Ahmed in his speech said the road transport system in the country is in haphazard condition. No initiatives to restore order in the roads are being implemented properly.

He said an opportunist group hinders bringing order to the sector and it is hindering implementation of the road transport act using various pretexts. The ruling party men in every government control the transport sector of the country through extortion.