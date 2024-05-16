How many departmental cases filed against public servants in 10 yrs

As per the rules, if any departmental case is filed against any official or employee, the respective department seeks advice from the BPSC.

The BPSC’s latest report revealed that 123 such cases, the highest in number, were filed in 2016 while 114, the second highest, cases were filed last year.

An analysis of the BPSC’s advices showed the commission agreed in most of the cases while dissented in a very few occasions. BPSC dissented in nine cases, the highest in number, in 2014, for example. In 2021, the number of such cases was four while three each in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

“When a file is sent to the BPSC after filing of a departmental case, the commission scrutinises the accusation, the answer of the accused, testimonies of the witnesses, investigation report, show cause notice and answer to those and the relevant authority’s decision against the accused. Besides, the government servants (conduct) rules, 1979 are also consulted,” said a PSC official.