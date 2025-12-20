INMA strongly condemns attacks on Prothom Alo, Daily Star

The International News Media Association (INMA) strongly condemned the recent violent attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star saying that attacks on news media anywhere are a threat to journalism everywhere.

“These attacks — in which journalists were trapped inside burning buildings and had to be rescued — are not merely assaults on property. They are direct attacks on press freedom, democratic dialogue, and the safety of journalists. A free and independent press is essential to informed public debate and the functioning of democratic societies,” INMA said in a statement issued Friday.