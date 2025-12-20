INMA strongly condemns attacks on Prothom Alo, Daily Star
The International News Media Association (INMA) strongly condemned the recent violent attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star saying that attacks on news media anywhere are a threat to journalism everywhere.
“These attacks — in which journalists were trapped inside burning buildings and had to be rescued — are not merely assaults on property. They are direct attacks on press freedom, democratic dialogue, and the safety of journalists. A free and independent press is essential to informed public debate and the functioning of democratic societies,” INMA said in a statement issued Friday.
“INMA strongly condemns mob violence against media outlets and stands in solidarity with the journalists, editors, and staff of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. As a global association serving news media leaders, INMA is actively supporting its members during this crisis by amplifying their voices internationally, engaging peer networks, and mobilising industry attention in defence of their safety and independence,” said the statement.
The platform also urged all stakeholders — governments, civil society, media organisations, and international partners — to ensure the immediate safety and protection of journalists and newsrooms, uphold constitutional and international standards of press freedom without intimidation or violence, and support the rapid restoration of independent news operations in Bangladesh.
INMA reaffirms its commitment to defending press freedom globally — and to standing with and supporting its members when they are under threat.