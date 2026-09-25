PM reaffirms Bangladesh’s support for global humanity, world peace

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reaffirmed Bangladesh’s support for all United Nations initiatives aimed at establishing global humanity and world peace, calling for resolving conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual cooperation.

“Today, I reaffirm Bangladesh’s support for any initiative of the United Nations aimed at establishing global humanity and world peace,” he said while addressing the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters here.

The Prime Minister said human-made conflicts had created unrest in many countries, resulting in large-scale displacement and humanitarian crises, while wars and conflicts were also putting severe pressure on the world economy.