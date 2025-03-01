268 misinformation spread in Feb: Rumor Scanner

Bangladesh's fact-checking body Rumor Scanner has detected 268 misinformation spread on internet in the month of February.

It said the highest number 127 misinformation was found to be spread on political issues, which is 47 percent of the total misinformation.

A number of 73 misinformation were detected spread on national issues, 10 on international issues, 18 on religious issues, eight on entertainment and literature, five on education, 16 on fraud, and seven on sports, it also said on its website.

Of these incidents, the most were information-based errors, 108 as there were 64 image-based errors and 96 video-based errors.

Of the identified misinformation, 164 were declared false, 64 were misleading, and 40 were distorted.

As a platform, Facebook has spread the most misinformation last month, with 250 cases. In addition, 44 cases were found on X, 16 on TikTok, 38 on YouTube, 21 on Instagram, and at least three cases of misinformation were found on Threads. The country's media was not left out of the list of misinformation spreaders.

Rumor Scanner has seen misinformation being spread in multiple media outlets in the country in 10 incidents.

Since last year, the rate of spreading false information involving Bangladesh from Indian media and various social media accounts operated from India has increased. Rumor Scanner saw this continuity in February as well.