SPs served during 2018 parliament elections will be made OSD, sent on retirement: Asif Mahmud
Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the superintendents of police (SPs), who were in charge of 64 districts during the “nighttime voting” in the 2018 elections, will also be made OSDs (officers on special duty) or sent on forced retirement.
Asif Mahmud wrote this in a post on his personal Facebook account on Friday.
The government on Thursday made a decision to send former deputy commissioners (DCs), who were in charge during the past three controversial parliamentary elections (in 2014, 2018 and 2024), on compulsory retirement and made OSDs.
Senior secretary of the public administration ministry Md. Mokhles Ur Rahman informed newspersons about the decision at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Later, advisor Asif Mahmud said in a Facebook status today that such measures will also be taken regarding the SPs.
More than half of the candidates were elected unopposed in the national elections in 2014. Most of the political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), did not participate in that election.
Although all the registered political parties contested the 11th parliamentary election in 2018, the voting in the election was held on the previous night of the scheduled day of voting.
Later, the voting in that election became known as the “nighttime vote”.
Many parties, including the BNP, did not participate in the 12th parliamentary elections held in January last year. Most of the candidates who contested in that election were Awami League leaders.
They participated in the election with party nominations and as independent candidates.