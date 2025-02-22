SPs served during 2018 parliament elections will be made OSD, sent on retirement: Asif Mahmud

Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the superintendents of police (SPs), who were in charge of 64 districts during the “nighttime voting” in the 2018 elections, will also be made OSDs (officers on special duty) or sent on forced retirement.

Asif Mahmud wrote this in a post on his personal Facebook account on Friday.

The government on Thursday made a decision to send former deputy commissioners (DCs), who were in charge during the past three controversial parliamentary elections (in 2014, 2018 and 2024), on compulsory retirement and made OSDs.