EC asks govt to take action against Jamalpur DC

The election commission (EC) has officially asked the government to take action against the deputy commissioner (DC) of Jamalpur district, Imran Ahmed, subject to verification of the facts.
The DC, in a rally on Monday, urged the people to reelect Awami League to retain the development spree. A video clip of his speech went viral on social media and triggered a huge public outcry.
Responding to the incident, the EC issued a letter to the cabinet secretary, asking to take action against the DC following a verification.
Ashadul Haque, assistant director of EC, disclosed the development through a media release on Wednesday afternoon.
