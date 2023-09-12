AL has to be brought to power again, says Jamalpur DC

He was addressing a programme organised to inaugurate the newly constructed building of Madarganj pourashava in Jamalpur on Monday afternoon.

Jamalpur-3 (Madarganj, Melandah) constituency MP, Mirza Azam, also joint general secretary of the ruling party, was present at the event as chief guest. Jamalpur police super Md Kamruzzaman also attended the inaugural function.

A 3.38-minute video clip of Jamalpur DC’s speech went viral on social media’s messaging app, Messenger on Tuesday.

Many people have been castigating Md Imran Ahmed for such an despite being a public servant.

* More to follow...