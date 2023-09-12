AL has to be brought to power again, says Jamalpur DC

The incumbent government of Awami League has to be brought to power again in the next parliamentary elections to continue the development spree, said Md Imran Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Jamalpur district.
The DC also hoped local MP, Mirza Azam, would get a berth as a cabinet member in the next government the AL would form.
He was addressing a programme organised to inaugurate the newly constructed building of Madarganj pourashava in Jamalpur on Monday afternoon.
Jamalpur-3 (Madarganj, Melandah) constituency MP, Mirza Azam, also joint general secretary of the ruling party, was present at the event as chief guest. Jamalpur police super Md Kamruzzaman also attended the inaugural function.
A 3.38-minute video clip of Jamalpur DC’s speech went viral on social media’s messaging app, Messenger on Tuesday.
Many people have been castigating Md Imran Ahmed for such an despite being a public servant.
* More to follow...