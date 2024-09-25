Yunus meets Italian, Pakistani prime ministers on UNGA sidelines
Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus had a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Tuesday.
He also had a meeting with Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sideline of the UNGA at the UN headquarters.
The Bangladesh chief adviser shared the stage with former US president Bill Clinton at a meeting of Clinton Global Initiative 2024.
Prof Yunus also attended a high level side event on Rohingya Crisis at the UN headquarters in New York.
Later, he addressed a reception programme held at the UN headquarters here on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.
Earlier in the day, Muhammad Yunus held a bilateral meeting with US President Joseph R Biden in New York, which was the first time in history of Bangladesh that a US President met a head of Bangladesh government on the sidelines of the UNGA.