Measles treatment continues in unhygienic conditions

The environment inside and around the Infectious Diseases Hospital is unclean. In these conditions, physicians are treating measles infected children.

Hospital authorities state that they cannot maintain proper cleanliness due to the surrounding conditions and a shortage of staff.

The Infectious Diseases Hospital does not treat measles alone. As a government facility, it provides treatment for almost all types of infectious diseases in the country.

In addition to measles, the list includes HIV/AIDS, diarrhoea, smallpox, rabies, tetanus, black fever, dengue, typhoid, diphtheria, malaria, and anthrax.

The hospital also treats pneumonia and wounds. Officials report that it manages treatment for various seasonal viral diseases as well.