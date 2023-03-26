Genocide Day observed

Newspapers also published special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March, 1971.
The liberation war ministry organized cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.
Besides, discussions were held at all the educational institutions, including madrasahs, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities shared their memories with students.
A discussion meeting was arranged at the Liberation War Museum.
Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing were exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.
Special munazat were offered at mosques after Zohr prayers seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on 25 March, 1971. Prayers were also offered at other places of worships.
Similar programmes were organized at district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad.
The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) unanimously adopted a resolution to observe the March 25 as the "Gonohotya Dibos" (Genocide Day) on 11 March, 2017.
Subsequently, the cabinet division at a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, unanimously endorsed the decision on 20 March in 2017.