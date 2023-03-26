Genocide Day observed

The nation observed the Genocide Day in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971 under the infamous "Operation Searchlight", reports BSS.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs took various programmes to observe the Genocide Day on 25 March at state level with due respect.

As part of the programmes, one-minute symbolic 'blackout' was observed from 10.30pm to 10.31pm on 25 March throughout the country.

However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments remained out of the purview of the programme.