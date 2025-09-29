Khagrachhari clash
Tense calm in Ramesu Bazar: Protesters, security forces face off
Ramesu Bazar in Guimara, the epicentre of protests and violence following the gang rape of an adolescent girl of ethnic minority in Khagrachhari, remains tense. Supporters of the blockade are still occupying the market, while law enforcement personnel stand guard at the entry points. Protesters have set up barricades on the road between the two sides.
On Monday morning, this was the scene observed at Ramesu Bazar. Shops and buildings were set ablaze during Sunday’s violence. Most shop owners are from the hill community, with a few Bengali proprietors. Even this morning, smoke was still rising from some of the shops.
On Sunday, Ramesu Bazar turned into a battleground during protests over the gang rape. Clashes broke out between security forces and blockade supporters, with a section of locals siding with law enforcement. Three people, all from the hill community, were shot dead. At least 20 others, including an army major, were injured.
The incident began last Tuesday night when a schoolgirl was gang-raped around 9:00 pm while returning home from private tuition. At 11:00 pm, relatives found her unconscious in a field. After her father filed a case, police arrested one suspect, 21-year-old Shoyon Shil, who has been remanded for six days by the court.
The following day, Wednesday, Jumma students and locals launched protests demanding justice. To contain the unrest, the administration imposed Section 144 in Sadar, pourasava areas, and Guimara from Saturday afternoon.
What was seen at the spot
On Monday at around 9:30 am, a Prothom Alo reporter and photographer visited the entry point of Ramesu Bazar. Heavy security was deployed near the bridge adjoining the main road, about 100 yards from the market.
At the start of the market stands a three-story building known locally as Shibu Ghosh’s building, which houses nine government and non-government offices: the Department of Youth Development, the Department of Social Services, the Project Director’s Office of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board, the Department of Women’s Affairs, the Information Apa office, the Food Controller’s Office, Surjer Hashi Clinic, and NRDS.
All the windows of the building have been smashed, and the entire structure was set on fire. Shards of glass lay scattered outside. Eight motorcycles kept in the stairwell were torched, their charred remains still lying there. Burnt tiles littered the stairs, now cloaked in darkness due to power outage. By mobile phone light, it was seen that all office rooms were locked, with the walls blackened by fire. On Monday morning, no officials or employees were present. In an adjacent garage, three more motorcycles had been set ablaze.
A short distance from the building stood a turmeric warehouse, which was also set on fire on Sunday. By Monday morning, the fire had not been completely extinguished. Around 9:30 am, a fire service truck was still working to douse the flames, with smoke continuing to rise.
On the right side of the entry road into Ramesu Bazar was a sawmill, also set ablaze. One of its rooms near the bridge burned, and smoke still billowed from it. Another two-story building was vandalised and torched.
Suman Ghosh and Ganesh Ghosh, owners of the buildings, sawmill, and warehouse, told Prothom Alo they had not been present during Sunday’s violence. “We were away, but someone set fire to our properties,” they said. “The damage amounts to about Tk 50 million. We don’t know how we will recover from this loss.”
*More to follow...