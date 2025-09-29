Tense calm in Ramesu Bazar: Protesters, security forces face off

Ramesu Bazar in Guimara, the epicentre of protests and violence following the gang rape of an adolescent girl of ethnic minority in Khagrachhari, remains tense. Supporters of the blockade are still occupying the market, while law enforcement personnel stand guard at the entry points. Protesters have set up barricades on the road between the two sides.

On Monday morning, this was the scene observed at Ramesu Bazar. Shops and buildings were set ablaze during Sunday’s violence. Most shop owners are from the hill community, with a few Bengali proprietors. Even this morning, smoke was still rising from some of the shops.

On Sunday, Ramesu Bazar turned into a battleground during protests over the gang rape. Clashes broke out between security forces and blockade supporters, with a section of locals siding with law enforcement. Three people, all from the hill community, were shot dead. At least 20 others, including an army major, were injured.