Khagrachhari: Situation still tense, blockade continues

Due to the blockade, movement of long-distance transport remains suspended in Khagrachhari. Visiting Khagrachhari municipal town around 8:00 this morning, only a few auto-rickshaws were found on the roads and the shops were closed.

Meanwhile, members of the law enforcement forces were found standing guard on different intersections. Anyone seen gathering in groups of more than two was being questioned.

Sources from ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ said that fresh protests would be held today, Monday, over the deaths of three people from the hill tracts during clashes in Guimara upazila on Sunday. Dipayan Tripura, a spokesperson for ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ said, “We are urging everyone to observe the blockade peacefully.”