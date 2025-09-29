Khagrachhari: Situation still tense, blockade continues
The situation in the hill district of Khagrachhari remains tense following protests and violence centering the rape of a teenage girl from the hill tracts.
With an eight-point demand including the arrest and trial of all those involved in the rape, the ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ is carrying out an indefinite blockade in the three districts of the hill tracts. In addition, the section 144, imposed by the administration also remains in force.
Due to the blockade, movement of long-distance transport remains suspended in Khagrachhari. Visiting Khagrachhari municipal town around 8:00 this morning, only a few auto-rickshaws were found on the roads and the shops were closed.
Meanwhile, members of the law enforcement forces were found standing guard on different intersections. Anyone seen gathering in groups of more than two was being questioned.
Sources from ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ said that fresh protests would be held today, Monday, over the deaths of three people from the hill tracts during clashes in Guimara upazila on Sunday. Dipayan Tripura, a spokesperson for ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ said, “We are urging everyone to observe the blockade peacefully.”
Going to Guimara Bazar around 8:45 am Monday morning, law enforcement forces were seen deployed along the main road. The weekly market, scheduled for today, did not take place due to the situation and the shops in the area remained shut. Apart from tomtoms (horse carts) and motorbikes, no other vehicles were seen operating. Also the market was almost deserted.
On Sunday, three people were killed in Guimara in clashes that broke out during protests against the rape of the teenage girl. In addition at least 20 others, including 13 army personnel and three police officers, were reportedly injured in the upazila.
Guimara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Enamul Haque Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that army, BGB, police and other law enforcement forces have been patrolling the area since Monday morning to keep the situation under control. He said the situation was currently stable and there’s has been no news of blockade supporters gathering anywhere in the upazila.
The teenage girl was allegedly gang raped while returning home from private tuition around 9:00 pm last Tuesday. Around 11:00 pm, relatives found her unconscious in a field and rescued her. Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident and the court has placed him on a six-day remand. In protest of the rape a blockade programme began from 5:00 am on Saturday under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’.