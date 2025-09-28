Khagrachhari: Road blockade continues despite Section 144, situation tense

A road blockade is being observed in Khagrachhari under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ protesting the gang rape of a teenage indigenous girl. Since morning today, Sunday, no vehicles have been seen moving through the town, while most shops have remained closed.

Members of the law enforcement agencies were seen stationed and patrolling various intersections. To keep the situation under control, seven platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the town.

Earlier on Saturday, clashes and vandalism broke out between people from the hill community and Bengalis centering the blockade programme. Around 2:00 pm, the administration imposed Section 144 in the Sadar upazila, Guimara upazila and municipal areas until further notice to bring the situation under control.