Khagrachhari: Road blockade continues despite Section 144, situation tense
A road blockade is being observed in Khagrachhari under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ protesting the gang rape of a teenage indigenous girl. Since morning today, Sunday, no vehicles have been seen moving through the town, while most shops have remained closed.
Members of the law enforcement agencies were seen stationed and patrolling various intersections. To keep the situation under control, seven platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the town.
Earlier on Saturday, clashes and vandalism broke out between people from the hill community and Bengalis centering the blockade programme. Around 2:00 pm, the administration imposed Section 144 in the Sadar upazila, Guimara upazila and municipal areas until further notice to bring the situation under control.
People from the hill community alleged that they were attacked again despite the section 144 order. In protest, they announced an indefinite blockade around midnight with four demands.
According to local residents, public representatives and law enforcement sources, no picketing was seen in the town, but, agitated groups have been gathering since morning in support of the blockade on several roads across the upazila.
In some places, protesters set tyres on fire and placed tree trunks across the roads. At around 11:30 pm yesterday, some 2,200 tourists were escorted back from Sajek to Khagrachhari under security guard.
Khagrachhari Civil Surgeon Mohammad Saber told Prothom Alo that 23 people received treatment at the district hospital following Saturday’s clashes. Of them, 21 were sent home after first aid, while two admitted patients later moved to a private hospital.
Blockade with four demands
Following the clashes and chase Saturday, the road blockade is being enforced today with four demands.
The demands are: arrest and exemplary punishment of the remaining two accused in the gang rape case, trial of those who attacked the ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ rally, proper treatment for injured students, and formation of a judicial probe committee to ensure justice over the attack on the rally.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dipayan Tripura, one of the spokespersons for ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ said, “The blockade has been called again based on people’s demands. Journalists, newspaper delivery vehicles, ambulances, fire service vehicles and all emergency services will be allowed to operate. We urged everyone to observe the blockade peacefully without any chaos.”
When contacted, Khagrachhari Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Abdul Baten told Prothom Alo this morning that the situation was currently calm, and no picketing had been observed anywhere in the town.
Earlier, a teenage girl was allegedly gang raped while returning home from private tuition around 9:00 pm last Tuesday. Around 11:00 pm, relatives found her unconscious in a field and rescued her. Police have arrested a suspect named Shoyon Shil in connection with the incident and the court has placed him on a six-day remand.
Since the incident of rape came to light, protest rallies have been held in Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban and other areas. In Khagrachhari, a blockade programme was observed Saturday demanding justice for the incident. Then clashes broke out centering this programme, leading to the imposition of Section 144.