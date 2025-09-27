Protest against gang rape: Roadblocked underway in Khagrachhari
In protest against the gang rape of a teenage girl in Khagrachhari, a dawn-to-dusk road blockade is being enforced under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’. The blockade began at 5:00 am today, Saturday.
Due to the blockade, traffic has been suspended on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari–Rangamati, and Khagrachhari–Sajek roads. In the morning, protesters demonstrated by setting tyres on fire and placing tree trunks on roads in different parts of the district.
Visiting Khagrachhari town around 6:30 am this morning it was found that long-distance buses were not operating due to the blockade. Tourist jeeps and other vehicles were also off the roads. However, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles were seen moving near Shapla Square in the town.
According to local residents, public representatives, and law enforcement agency sources, protesters took positions on several key roads.
This includes the Chengi Bridge and Swanirvar areas of the Khagrachhari–Chattogram road; Perachhara, Technical School, Bhaibonchhara, and Gachhbagan areas of the Khagrachhari–Panchhari road; Four Mile and Nine Mile points of the Khagrachhari–Dighinala road; and Mohalchhari 24 Mile, Shingibala, and other points of the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road.
In some places, tree trunks were placed, while in others tyres were burnt in protest. Police later removed burnt tyres and tree trunks from the roads in several spots.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 8:00 am today, Saturday Ukyenu Marma, spokesperson of Jumma Chhatra Janata said, “So far, the blockade is being observed peacefully as planned. We urge everyone to participate peacefully in this programme.”
When contacted, Abdul Baten Mridha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station, said, “One or two tyres were set on fire on the roads and barricades were set up in some places. Apart from that, there have been no untoward incidents. Some buses travelling from Dhaka have been escorted into town under police protection. Police remain on alert over the programme.”
Earlier, the teenage girl was allegedly gang raped on her way back from private tuition around 9:00 pm on Tuesday. She was found unconscious in a field by relatives at around 11:00 pm. Police have since arrested one suspect in connection with the case, and a court has placed him on six-day remand.
The victim girl’s father told Prothom Alo that his daughter would go for private tuition every evening and return home by 9:00 pm. This was her routine. But on Tuesday, when she did not return by 9:00 pm, the family went to the tutor’s home, where they were told the class had ended at the usual time.
With the help of locals, they began searching the area. Around 11:00 pm, she was found unconscious in a crop field and was later admitted to the district sadar hospital, the father added.