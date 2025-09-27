Protest against gang rape: Roadblocked underway in Khagrachhari

In protest against the gang rape of a teenage girl in Khagrachhari, a dawn-to-dusk road blockade is being enforced under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’. The blockade began at 5:00 am today, Saturday.

Due to the blockade, traffic has been suspended on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari–Rangamati, and Khagrachhari–Sajek roads. In the morning, protesters demonstrated by setting tyres on fire and placing tree trunks on roads in different parts of the district.