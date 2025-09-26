Khagrachhari sees protest rally over gang rape, fresh blockade on Saturday

A protest rally and march were held in Khagrachhari against the gang rape of a teenage girl of a ethnic minority community.

As per the previously announced programme, the event took place today, Friday afternoon, at Chengi Square in Khagrachhari. Thousands of students and local people from the ethnic minority community joined the protest.

The programme was organised under the banner of Jumma Chhatra Janata.

The protest march started from the college ground and marched through Chengi Square, Mahajonpara, Narikelbagan, Shapla Chattar, Adalat Road and several other streets before returning to Chengi Square, where the rally was held.