Section 144 imposed for tension between 2 groups in Khagrachhari

The district administration has imposed section 144 in Khagrachhari following tension and clashes between two groups.

The order was issued at 2:00pm today, covering the Sadar upazila and municipal areas of the district. Section 144 will remain in force until further notice.

The order, signed by Khagrachhari district magistrate ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker, stated that due to the severe deterioration of law and order in Khagrachhari municipality and Sadar upazila, and fears of potential loss of lives and property, the section 144 restriction would remain in place from 2:00 pm until further orders.