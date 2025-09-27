Section 144 imposed for tension between 2 groups in Khagrachhari
The district administration has imposed section 144 in Khagrachhari following tension and clashes between two groups.
The order was issued at 2:00pm today, covering the Sadar upazila and municipal areas of the district. Section 144 will remain in force until further notice.
The order, signed by Khagrachhari district magistrate ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker, stated that due to the severe deterioration of law and order in Khagrachhari municipality and Sadar upazila, and fears of potential loss of lives and property, the section 144 restriction would remain in place from 2:00 pm until further orders.
Earlier, under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’, a daylong blockade programme was being observed demanding justice for those involved in the gang rape of a teenage indigenous girl. As a result, all road communication with Khagrachhari has been suspended.
From early morning, protesters blocked the roads by setting tyres on fire and placing tree logs. During the programme, stones were hurled at them.
The hill community alleged that they came under attack near the Sadar upazila premises while observing the blockade, leaving two of them injured. News of the attack led to clashes and chase between the two sides.
When asked, Deputy Commissioner (DC) ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker told Prothom Alo that section 144 would be lifted once the situation becomes normal.
Ukyenu Marma, spokesperson for ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’, told Prothom Alo, “From the beginning we have been observing the blockade peacefully. We urged everyone to conclude it peacefully. Some miscreants tried in various ways to discredit this student people-led blockade.”
Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khagrachhari Arefin Jewel told Prothom Alo, “There is tension between the two sides. We are trying to bring the situation under control.”