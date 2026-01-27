Interim govt not to decide on pay hike for govt employees: Fouzul Kabir Khan

With only 15 days left in its tenure, the interim government will not take any steps to implement a new pay structure for government employees.

Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan made the statement while speaking to reporters today, Tuesday after a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat.

Although the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, he did not speak to the media afterward. Instead, the power adviser briefed journalists.