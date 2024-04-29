FM Hasan Mahmud calls intl community for no more weapons
Foreign Minister (FM) Hasan Mahmud MP has called upon the international community to get away with any new weapons let alone autonomous weapons for the sake of humanity.
He underscored the importance of benevolent application of artificial intelligence in various productive sectors, including agriculture, medical science, space exploration, climate change and creating job opportunities for the benefit of mankind, not in weapon systems to wipe out humanity.
He posed a question about what would happen to international peace and security, if the non-state actors and terrorist organisations have the access to AI-driven autonomous weapon systems.
The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of preserving human control over the use of force. He underscored that machines with the power and discretion to take human lives must be prohibited by legally binding international laws both for AI and autonomous weapons. He suggested setting global norms to effectively regulate the autonomous weapons systems. Highlighting the precarious situation in Gaza, he also cautioned the international community against opening a new front of conflicts and tensions.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud made the remarks at the international conference on ‘Humanity at the Crossroads: Autonomous Weapons Systems and the Challenge of Regulation’ in Vienna. Organised by the Ministry of European and International Affairs of Austria, the conference is being participated by more than 800 delegates from over 120 states, UN bodies, rights groups and NGOs (non-government organisations).