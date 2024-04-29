FM Hasan Mahmud calls intl community for no more weapons

Foreign Minister (FM) Hasan Mahmud MP has called upon the international community to get away with any new weapons let alone autonomous weapons for the sake of humanity.

He underscored the importance of benevolent application of artificial intelligence in various productive sectors, including agriculture, medical science, space exploration, climate change and creating job opportunities for the benefit of mankind, not in weapon systems to wipe out humanity.

He posed a question about what would happen to international peace and security, if the non-state actors and terrorist organisations have the access to AI-driven autonomous weapon systems.