Jagannath University controller of exams contracts coronavirus

Jagannath University's controller of exams, Aktaruzzaman, has been infected with coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital. University proctor Mostafa Kamal informed Prothom Alo of the matter on Friday morning.



Proctor said, citing family sources, said, "He had diabetes and so, considering his age, he has been admitted to CMH as an extra precaution."

