Jagannath University controller of exams contracts coronavirus

Jagannath University's controller of exams, Aktaruzzaman, has been infected with coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital. University proctor Mostafa Kamal informed Prothom Alo of the matter on Friday morning.
Proctor said, citing family sources, said, "He had diabetes and so, considering his age, he has been admitted to CMH as an extra precaution."
He said, "The vice-chancellor has contacted him from the university. If need arises, the university will provide all support."
Aktaruzzaman had been suffering from various cold-related ailments for the last few days. Later, results of his coronavirus sample test came positive last Tuesday. He was admitted to hospital Wednesday morning.