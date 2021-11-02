Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday

Tributes will also be paid to the four national leaders: Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.

It also said the party leaders and workers will place wreaths at the graves of 15 August martyrs and national leaders.

The party will arrange a discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 11:00am.

Meanwhile, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

The president, in his message, said, “The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed.”