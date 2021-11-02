Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday

Tributes will also be paid to the four national leaders: Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.
It also said the party leaders and workers will place wreaths at the graves of 15 August martyrs and national leaders.
The party will arrange a discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 11:00am.
Meanwhile, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.
The president, in his message, said, “The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed.”
He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous Sonar Bangla. “This should be our promise in the Jail Killing Day.”
In her message, the prime minister said, “The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bangali national leaderless by erasing the name of Awami League.”
She urged people of the country to build poverty-free and happy, peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.