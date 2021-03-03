Jaishankar due in Dhaka Thursday

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Dhaka on 4 March (Thursday) at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Indian external affairs ministry made the disclosure in a press release on Wednesday.

It said during his visit, Jaishankar will meet Abdul Momen and also call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka follows on the PM-level Virtual Summit held between Bangladesh and India on 17 December 2020 and will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in bilateral relations, said the press release.