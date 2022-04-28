Jamilur Reza Choudhury at a glance

Right after completing his bachelor’s degree, Jamilur Reza Choudhury joined BUET as a lecturer. After completing his master’s degree in UK he returned to BUET again. He became a professor in 1976. He served as the head of the Department of Civil Engineering, BUET for a long time. Later, he also served as the dean of the department. At the same time, from 1982 to 1992, in these 10 years he served as the director of BUET’s Computer Centre (now Institute of Information and Communication Technology).

In 1996, he served as the advisor of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as well as the Ministry of Water Resources in the caretaker government. He worked as the vice-chancellor of BRAC University from 2001 to 2010. Since 2010 till his death, he held the post of vice-chancellor of the University of Asia Pacific.

The Bangladesh government named him as National Professor on 19 June in 2018. Jamilur Reza Choudhury held vital posts in various institutes and organisations like Bangladesh Earthquake Society, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Bangladesh Engineeres’ Institution, Bangladesh Freedom Foundation and Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad committee.