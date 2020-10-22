Japan aims to assist Rohingya refugees and local community thru WFP farmers’ market

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a new contribution of US$ 5 million from the Japan government towards its support to farmers in the host community and displaced people from Myanmar who are now living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Japan’s contribution will support WFP’s farmers’ market programme, in which refugees can purchase fresh foods produced by local farmers at the markets regularly, using a WFP Assistance Card. Some 2,400 local farmers in Cox’s Bazar Districts have been engaged to supply fresh vegetables that could serve the needs of 100,000 people.