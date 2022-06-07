Japan hopes for an election better than last time

When asked about his expectation concerning the next election in Bangladesh, Ito Naoki said the election is scheduled to be held at the end of next year. The media reports on this issue regularly, creating interest among the diplomats.

He further said that he had noted certain positive measures taken by the government regarding the election. These included the enactment of new laws and the reconstitution of the election commission. "That is why I hope that the election will be better than the last time and that the government will take measures for a free and fair election," he said.

The ambassador said, you may be surprised to hear that immediately after the December 2018 elections, the Japanese embassy in Dhaka had issued statements expressing its concern. The main issue of concern was about violence during the election. It is imperative that every citizen be able to exercise the right to vote. There is no way that the role of the media in this situation can be underrated.