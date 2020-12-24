Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Envoy

The Japanese ambassador said they are communicating directly with top military officials and the government level on the Rohingya crisis.



He said Myanmar, like Bangladesh, remains a traditional friend of Japan and there is a strong interest in both the countries.



Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas who have fled their homeland in Rakhine State after being persecuted by their own country.



Myanmar did not take back a single Rohingya from Bangladesh over the last two years but Myanmar, in its attempts to "mislead" the international community, claimed that a total of 397 displaced people have voluntarily returned from Bangladesh to Myanmar.



Two repatriation attempts turned futile as Myanmar "failed to remove trust deficit" among the Rohingyas and there was "lack of conducive environment" in Rakhine for their return.





