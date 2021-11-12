Japanese embassy awards video contest winners

Shojol Ahmed won the first prize, while Amit Kumar Kundu bagged the Tahsan Khan Award, Tithy Mazumer the DJ Rahat Award and Nishat Anzum Talika the Rafi Hossain Award.
Tahsan said that Japan has been the biggest development partner of Bangladesh. "The country has been making strides because of the hands of partnership Japan has extended. With that, I really truly believe this journey of friendship will continue get stronger as we move forward.''
Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki congratulated the awardees and thanked Tahsan and others for their contribution in the making of the video.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh in 2022, ambassador Ito hoped that the bilateral ties would be further deepened.