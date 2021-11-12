Japanese embassy awards video contest winners

The embassy of Japan in Dhaka has distributed prizes among the four winners of the 'Bondhutter Potaka' video contest, reports UNB.

The song celebrates the strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan and has also addressed the current crisis bought by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The song was composed and recorded by popular artist Tahsan Khan. The music video was one of the main highlights of Japan Fest 2021.

The video has so far garnered more than 750,000 views on YouTube. Young Bangladeshis participated in the contest. Of them, four participants came out on the top.