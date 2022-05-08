Jatri Kalyan Samity demands railways minister’s resignation

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS) on Sunday demanded the resignation of railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan for allowing unethical interference of his wife in his ministry's affairs, reports UNB.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, general secretary of JKS, placed the demand in a press statement.

He said the prime minister is constantly fighting against corruption and irregularities with the announcement of the zero tolerance policy against corruption, but irregularities and corruption in the ministries' works are now skyrocketing as a result of interference by some ministers' wives.