PM Hasina to open 8th Bangladesh-China friendship bridge 4 Sept

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur district on 4 September, reports UNB.

Once open, the bridge will connect Pirojpur with southeastern districts of the country as well as mitigate the unemployment problem of the country by boosting the economy of the district.

The Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over the Kocha river at Bekutia point of Pirojpur will be unveiled by Hasina virtually, said the manager of Bridge Construction Project, Masud Mahmud Sumon.