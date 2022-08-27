PM Hasina to open 8th Bangladesh-China friendship bridge 4 Sept

The bridge will be named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, he told reporters on Thursday.
Construction work of the bridge began on 20 October, 2018, at Bekutia point on Barishal-Pirojpur-Khulna road. It was completed within the stipulated time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mahmud said the one-km-long bridge is 1500 metres in length and it has 495 viaducts at both ends.
The construction cost of the project is Tk 8.94 billion, of which, China provided Tk 6.55 billion as grant.
The bridge will also connect Khulna and Barishal districts.