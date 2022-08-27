Bangladesh

PM Hasina to open 8th Bangladesh-China friendship bridge 4 Sept

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur district on 4 September, reports UNB.

Once open, the bridge will connect Pirojpur with southeastern districts of the country as well as mitigate the unemployment problem of the country by boosting the economy of the district.

The Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over the Kocha river at Bekutia point of Pirojpur will be unveiled by Hasina virtually, said the manager of Bridge Construction Project, Masud Mahmud Sumon.

The bridge will be named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, he told reporters on Thursday.

Construction work of the bridge began on 20 October, 2018, at Bekutia point on Barishal-Pirojpur-Khulna road. It was completed within the stipulated time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahmud said the one-km-long bridge is 1500 metres in length and it has 495 viaducts at both ends.

The construction cost of the project is Tk 8.94 billion, of which, China provided Tk 6.55 billion as grant.

The bridge will also connect Khulna and Barishal districts.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment