Bangladesh

Nine individuals, one institution get Independence Award-2023

BSS

The government has nominated nine noted personalities and one institution for the Independence Award-2023 for their glorious and remarkable contributions to the national level.

The cabinet division on Thursday declared the names of the Independence Award recipients, said an official handout.

Valiant freedom fighters Colonel (retd) Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohamnmad Khurshid (posthumous), martyr Khwaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) Bir Bikram have been nominated for the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.

Late Dr Mohammad Mainuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) (posthumous) has been nominated for the award under the 'Literature' category while Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Rakibul Hasan have nominated under 'Cultural' and 'Sports' categories respectively.

Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence has been nominated for the award under the 'Social Services/Public Services' category.

Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) and Dr Ferdousi Kadri have been nominated under the 'Research and Training' category.

Independence Award is the country's highest civil state award. The government has been giving this award every year since 1977 on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

