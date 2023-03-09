Nine individuals, one institution get Independence Award-2023

The government has nominated nine noted personalities and one institution for the Independence Award-2023 for their glorious and remarkable contributions to the national level.

The cabinet division on Thursday declared the names of the Independence Award recipients, said an official handout.

Valiant freedom fighters Colonel (retd) Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohamnmad Khurshid (posthumous), martyr Khwaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) Bir Bikram have been nominated for the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.