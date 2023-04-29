Faraaz Foundation provides free medical treatment to over 800 persons

Nasima Begum of Gobordiya in Bagerhat Sadar had long been suffering from palpitations and respiratory problems. She underwent medical treatment locally at various times. She would recover for some time after taking medicine and then fall ill again. She couldn't afford to consult a specialist for better treatment.

Then one day she heard that specialists from Dhaka would be coming and providing medical treatment. She was thrilled and on Friday she travelled around seven and a half kilometres to the Kulidair Eidgah grounds.

Over 800 people like Nasima Begum turned up at Kuliadair in Bagerhat Sadar to consult the specialist physicians. There were 17 physicians at the medical camp organised by Faraaz Hussain Foundation. They included specialists in surgery, medicine, gynaecology, orthopedics, paediatrics and more. Alongside the medical treatment, the patients were also provided free medicines by the top pharmaceutical company of the country, Eskayef.