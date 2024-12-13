Universal Health Coverage Day
64 pc of the medical expenses go on drugs
If the government fixes prices for drugs, the prices can be reduced and profits can be ensured for the companies as well.
People in Bangladesh spend as much as 64 per cent of their medical expenses on drugs. One of the leading causes behind the catastrophic medical expenses is drugs. Experts say that universal health coverage is not possible unless drugs become easily accessible to all.
People’s medical expenses are mainly spent on hospitals, physician’s chambers, diagnostics or tests, drugs, and some medical equipment (hand gloves, crutches, etc.).
The latest National Health Accounts from the Ministry of Health show that people spend 10.1 per cent of their money in hospitals and clinics, 13.4 per cent on physician’s chambers, 11.7 per cent on diagnostic tests, 64.6 per cent on medicines, and 0.1 per cent on medical equipment.
That means the expense on drugs alone is almost twice as much as that in all other medical sectors.
According to a large section of experts, people have to continue with medical expenses for an extended period in the treatment of long-lasting illnesses, especially for the treatment of cancer or kidney diseases.
The reality is that many families do not have the capability to afford the expenses of this type of diseases for an extended period.
Professor at the institute of health economics in the University of Dhaka, Syed Abdul Hamid told Prothom Alo that every year a large number of families in the country struggle to meet the medical expenses.
A notable reason for this crisis is the drugs. Many families fall below the poverty line while many become penniless trying to meet the expenses of drugs on a regular basis.
In this backdrop, the Universal Health Coverage Day was observed yesterday, Thursday. The health economics unit of the ministry of health and the institute of health economics of the University of Dhaka have organised two separate discussions on this occasion.
The main idea of universal health coverage is that every single person will receive quality treatment in times of need and money will not become an issue in case of receiving treatments.
Prominent pharmacologist and special assistant to the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Md Sayedur Rahman told prothom Alo that universal health coverage (UHC) will be possible if the availability of drugs can be made universal.
Meaning that, the state has to make such arrangements that all the people receive drugs in times of need. The issue of drugs has to be given importance in the discussion of universal health coverage, he added.
Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL) is the only state owned pharmaceutical company in the country. This company mainly produces the drugs that are on the list of essential drugs. There are total 219 drugs on this list now.
The drugs produced by EDCL are only distributed among the government hospitals as these drugs are not for sale. If more drugs are included on this list, people will receive more drugs for free.
Bangladesh is nearly self-sufficient in drug production. As much as 95 per cent of the required drugs are produced domestically now. The government does not control the prices of every drug that are produced by the private companies.
Different companies sell the same drug at different prices. In some cases, there’s a huge difference between those prices. But if the government fixes the price of the drugs, it will be possible to bring the prices down, and it is also possible to ensure a profit for the companies this way.
The pharmaceutical companies spend a lot on promotion and marketing. That expense is also added to the prices of the drugs.
Focal person of Bangladesh National Health Accounts of the Health Economics Unit under the Ministry of Health, Subrata Paul, told Prothom Alo that a pharmacy, which will remain open 24 hours, must be launched in every government facility.
These pharmacies will sell drugs from private pharmaceutical companies as well. Some discounts can also be arranged when a person wants to buy drugs by showing a prescription, he added.
The interim government has already taken initiatives to strengthen the EDCL. Besides, they have also taken steps to elongate the list of essential drugs.
Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government Md Sayedur Rahman said, “We have taken the issue of drugs seriously into consideration. We are certain that reducing the price of drugs will greatly reduce people’s medical expenses.”