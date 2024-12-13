64 pc of the medical expenses go on drugs

People in Bangladesh spend as much as 64 per cent of their medical expenses on drugs. One of the leading causes behind the catastrophic medical expenses is drugs. Experts say that universal health coverage is not possible unless drugs become easily accessible to all.

People’s medical expenses are mainly spent on hospitals, physician’s chambers, diagnostics or tests, drugs, and some medical equipment (hand gloves, crutches, etc.).

The latest National Health Accounts from the Ministry of Health show that people spend 10.1 per cent of their money in hospitals and clinics, 13.4 per cent on physician’s chambers, 11.7 per cent on diagnostic tests, 64.6 per cent on medicines, and 0.1 per cent on medical equipment.

That means the expense on drugs alone is almost twice as much as that in all other medical sectors.

According to a large section of experts, people have to continue with medical expenses for an extended period in the treatment of long-lasting illnesses, especially for the treatment of cancer or kidney diseases.