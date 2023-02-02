'Dangers of disinformation loom large'

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), in collaboration with the US Embassy (Public Diplomacy Section), hosted its first quarterly workshop titled, 'Building Awareness Against Disinformation Among Youth' at the Rajshahi American Corner, Varendra University. The workshop was attended by various university and college students of Rajshahi.

The workshop discussed how information technology is advancing in leaps and bounds and how the dangers of disinformation, misinformation and fake news loom large. The youth must be aware of these dangers and prepare themselves accordingly.

Furthermore, the young generation needs to understand what information they share with the masses. Any sort of malinformation or fake news can bring them under the regulations of the Digital Security Act (DSA) 2018, it was said at the workshop.