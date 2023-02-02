'Dangers of disinformation loom large'

Lamia Rahman Tammi, Event and Social Media Coordinator, BIPSS, spoke on the topic of 'A World of Disinformation: Understanding and Analysing the Threat of Disinformation'. She highlighted the understanding of disinformation with multiple examples and how such disinformation leads to devastating outcomes.
Asheer Shah Md, Research Associate, BIPSS, discussed the topic 'Countering Disinformation and Building Up Societal Resilience'. He emphasised the importance and vitality of understanding disinformation and how to counter such misinformation in society. He also portrayed the legal aspects associated with the spread of disinformation.
University and college students participated and shared their experiences during the workshop. The sessions were very interactive with insights from all the students. The students also participated in an interview session with Lamia Rahman, in which the student overview all the learnings of the workshop.