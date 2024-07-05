Dhaka elevated expressway: Project stalled for financial, legal disputes

The construction of the Dhaka elevated expressway has been at a standstill for several months, mainly due to financial and legal disputes among the stakeholders.

During a recent visit to the expressway, no construction activities were seen in the portion along the railtrack from Moghbazar to Malibagh on Tuesday.

Conversations with some locals revealed that the under-construction structures of the expressway have been untouched for the last four months. Hundreds of workers used to work on the construction site, but not a single worker was seen there on the day.