Over 100 eminent citizens blast demands to cancel Prothom Alo's declaration

Over 100 eminent citizens of the country have said demands of cancellation of declaration of Prothom Alo made by a certain quarter over a subjudice matter is tantamount to attacks on freedom of press and journalism.

They said this at a joint statement issued on Sunday.

“Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and staff correspondent Samsuzzaman have recently secured bail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act over publishing a news on the daily. The allegation brought against them in the case is under trial and yet to be proved. But we have noticed a certain quarter has been demanding the daily’s declaration be cancelled based on a fabricated allegation that the newspaper published untrue and ill motivated news," the statement reads.