Analysis

54 years of Bangladesh-India relations: Who gained what?

After independence, the first agreement Bangladesh signed with India was a 25-year Treaty of Friendship. Shortly thereafter, a bilateral trade agreement was signed. For war-torn Bangladesh, this trade deal was essential. It can be said that cooperation between the two countries advanced rapidly up to 1975. However, that same period also became one of the most active for smuggling, from which Bangladesh suffered the most.

Following the ousting of the Awami League government in 1975, relations with India deteriorated over several issues, including the Farakka Barrage. During the Ershad regime, the relationship saw fewer ups and downs. Bilateral relations came into renewed focus after the Awami League returned to power in 2009. During that time, there were visible improvements in many areas of cooperation between the two countries. The Awami League government also benefited from political support in its efforts to consolidate power. However, after the fall of the Awami League government in the wake of the student-people's uprising, tensions in Bangladesh-India relations have reemerged. Trade-related retaliatory measures have been taken by both sides, and their effects are beginning to be visible in the economy. The extent of the long-term impact remains to be seen.

Now, let us examine the range of agreements and decisions made over the past 54 years between the two countries in the areas of economy and trade—that is, the Bangladesh–India Trade Timeline (1972–2025).