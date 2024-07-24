PM Hasina urges party men, affluent people to stand by lower income, poor people

Prime Minister and governing Bangladesh Awami League president Sheikh Hasina Tuesday called upon the leaders and workers of her party and its associate bodies, affluent section of the society and well-wishers to extend hands of cooperation to the country’s lower income, poor and working class people.

In a statement, she said the life and livelihood of the common people of the entire country has been paralysed due to enforcing of the “complete shutdown” programme and recent incidents centering the quota movement.