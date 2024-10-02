BFIU seeks bank details of Shakib and his wife
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank account details of seven individuals, including national cricket team player and former MP Shakib Al Hasan and his wife, Umme Roman Ahmed.
The other individuals whose bank account information has been sought are: Abul Kalam Madbor, Md. Nazmul Bashar Khan, Mohammad Bashar, Kanika Afroz, and Kazi Sadiya Hasan.
In a letter sent today, Wednesday, the BFIU has asked banks and non-banking financial institutions to provide information on various accounts held by these individuals and their companies or organisations.
Shakib Al Hasan was a member of parliament for the Magura-1 constituency.
Shakib was recently fined Tk 5 million for his involvement in share manipulation related to Paramount Insurance, a publicly listed insurance company.
Moreover, six other individuals and entities, including market manipulator Abul Khayer Hiru, have also been fined for the same share manipulation.