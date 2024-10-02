BFIU seeks bank details of Shakib and his wife

In a letter sent today, Wednesday, the BFIU has asked banks and non-banking financial institutions to provide information on various accounts held by these individuals and their companies or organisations.

Shakib Al Hasan was a member of parliament for the Magura-1 constituency.

Shakib was recently fined Tk 5 million for his involvement in share manipulation related to Paramount Insurance, a publicly listed insurance company.

Moreover, six other individuals and entities, including market manipulator Abul Khayer Hiru, have also been fined for the same share manipulation.