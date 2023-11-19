PM Hasina seeks larger foreign investment in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today sought robust foreign investment in Bangladesh saying her government has been taking every possible measure to attract overseas investment.

"We're taking various measures as foreign investment in larger volume can come to Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said these while opening the two-day programme marking the 60th anniversary of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Investment Expo-2023 at a city hotel in the capital.

She said her government is setting up 100 economic zones and have already built 39 high-tech parks across Bangladesh.

"We have kept open the economic zones and high-tech parks for foreign investments. If a country wants land (in the economic zones or high-tech parks) it can get it, or it can also invest in joint collaboration if it wish or can go for investment under the private public partnership (PPP)," she said.

She continued that they are creating scopes for attracting foreign investments in many ways.

The premier also said her government has established Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Economic Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (HTPA) and Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

"One stop service has been introduced in investment development agencies to facilitate investment," she said.