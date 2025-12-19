Fire breaks out at Udichi office in Dhaka

The day after the attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and Chayanat, a fire broke out at the central office of the cultural organisation Udichi Shilpi Goshthi on Topkhana Road in Dhaka.

Amit Ranjan Dey, General Secretary of a faction of Udichi, claimed that the fire was deliberately set. However, the Fire Service has not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze.

A week earlier, Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a key figure in the July uprising, was shot during the attacks and passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Singapore.