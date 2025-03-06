Rohingya refugee food aid to be halved from next month: UN

A lack of funds will force rations to be halved for around one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from next month, the United Nations food agency has said.

Huge numbers of the persecuted and stateless Rohingya community live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most arriving after having fled from a 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

Successive aid cuts have already caused severe hardship among Rohingya in the overcrowded settlements, who are reliant on aid and suffer from rampant malnutrition.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said in a letter on Wednesday that "severe funding shortfalls" had forced a cut in monthly food vouchers from $12.50 to $6.00 per person.

"Unfortunately, we have still not received sufficient funding, and cost-saving measures alone are not enough," the letter said.