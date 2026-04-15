Anti-discrimination leader arrested in Cumilla, protesters block highway

Police have arrested Shakib Hossain (Rabbi), a leader of the anti-discrimination student movement, in connection with the killing of Sultan Mia, who was shot dead during the 2024 mass uprising in Gouripur Bazar under Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla. The court has since sent him to jail.

In protest against the arrest, leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement blocked the Dhaka–Chattogram highway for one hour from 11:00 am on Tuesday.

They took position at the Bishwa road area of Daudkandi, causing severe traffic congestion stretching five kilometres from Rajarhat to the Meghna-Gomti Bridge.

The protesters later withdrew the programme after receiving assurances from the army and the police.