Country has enough stock of sacrificial animals: Farida Akhter

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Tuesday said there are enough stock of sacrificial animals in the country to meet their growing demands ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

“We need not to bring cattle heads from the neighbouring country,” she said while visiting the cattle market at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute playground in Dhaka.

In this connection, she said members of the law enforcement agencies have been patrolling the bordering areas to prevent smuggling of cattle heads from the neighbouring countries.