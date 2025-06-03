Country has enough stock of sacrificial animals: Farida Akhter
Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Tuesday said there are enough stock of sacrificial animals in the country to meet their growing demands ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
“We need not to bring cattle heads from the neighbouring country,” she said while visiting the cattle market at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute playground in Dhaka.
In this connection, she said members of the law enforcement agencies have been patrolling the bordering areas to prevent smuggling of cattle heads from the neighbouring countries.
“The veterinary surgeons of the Fisheries and Livestock directorate have been monitoring the cattle markets across the country round the clock,” she said and requested the cattle traders to refrain from fattening the cattle heads.
Earlier, in the morning, the adviser joined a discussion on treatment by veterinary medical teams and implementation of monitoring system at KIB auditorium in city’s Khamarbari area.
Chaired by Director General (DG) of the Directorate of Livestock Dr Md Abu Sufian, Project Director of the Livestock and Dairy Development Project Dr Md Jasim Uddin gave the address of welcome at the function.
Among others, Director (Admin) of the directorate Dr Md Boyzar Rahman, Director (Production) Dr ABM Khalequzzaman and Director (Artificial Incrimination) Md Shahjahan Khan, were present.