Awami League to hold gathering Sunday, mourning procession Monday

The ruling Awami League has announced that the party will hold gatherings in all wards of the capital, districts and cities amid the ongoing student movement on Sunday.

The party will hold a mourning procession from the Engineering Institution in the capital to Bangabandhu Bhaban on Monday.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made the announcement at a press conference at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi office on Saturday afternoon.

Quader said, "On the one hand, there is inclement weather and on the other hand, we don't want any confrontation, so we avoid such a programme to avoid clashes. We had programmes on Friday and today, Saturday."